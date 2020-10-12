Vernon ISD shortens day for Vernon man’s funeral on Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Vernon Independent School District ending the school day at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday to allow the staff to attend Jimmie Anderson’s funeral.
Jimmie Anderson died on October 2 at the age of 70.
“There’s going to be a great big hole in everyone’s heart because we’re going to miss him,” said Jeff Byrd, VISD superintendent.
Anderson started working for VISD in 1990 as the Transportation Director and would become the Transportation and Facilities Director.
He served over 40 years as a member of Vernon Lions Club. He was the club president in 2006-2007. He also was Lion of the Year in 2001 and 2012.
“We lost a major part of our club and we’ll always be grateful for the Anderson’s,” said Gene Tyra, member of Vernon Lions Club.
Another member, Ronnie Richie, has known Anderson a long time and said, “he’ll surely be missed and is a servant, not only in Lions Club but this community has lost a great man. I just don’t know what we’re going to do without him, but we’ll have to go on.”
The funeral service is Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at Lion Stadium. You can send your thoughts, flowers, and cards to the family here.
