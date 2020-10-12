Wichita County early voting delayed

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita County early voting has been delayed as county officials have been unable to pull a list of their registered voters, according to County Clerk Lori Bohannon.
Bohannon says the circumstances are beyond her team’s control. They’ve been working with the Secretary of State since Friday to get the problems resolved.
The list was thought to have been acquired this afternoon but county officials found more issues.
The county hopes to start early voting by 1 p.m. on Tuesday if not sooner.
