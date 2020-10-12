Wilbarger General Hospital continues drive-up COVID-19 testing

WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - As positive cases in the county have been trending upwards, the Wilbarger General Hospital is continuing to offer COVID-19 testing at their emergency room drive-up testing area.
Testing hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hospital officials say the earliest date Friday test results will be available is the following Monday as no test results are received over the weekend.
If you would like to get tested for COVID-19, you can call the hospital ahead of time at (940) 552-1199.
Wilbarger County has seen a total of 260 positive COVID-19 tests.
The hospital has also implemented new visitation rules: Patients are now only allowed one designated visitor per day.
This change was put into effect to help keep the hospital a safer place for patients, staff and visitors.
