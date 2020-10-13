Amarillo COVID-19 status level changes to level red

By Tamlyn Cochran | October 13, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT - Updated October 13 at 2:43 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting a sustained increase in active COVID-19 cases and stressed local hospital capacity in the Amarillo area.

Accordingly, the Amarillo Area coronavirus status level will change to level red effective Wednesday, October 14.

The level red status will be in effect for two weeks. After two weeks, Amarillo public health department will reevaluate the status level based on current conditions.

Please see the Amarillo area COVID-19 status level chart for information of different levels and corresponding recommendations from Amarillo public health.

Amarillo Area COVID-19 Status Level Chart Updated
Amarillo Area COVID-19 Status Level Chart Updated (Source: City of Amarillo)

For more information, contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov

