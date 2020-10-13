City View ISD to end remote learning

CITY VIEW, Texas (TNN) - City View ISD announced Tuesday the district will no longer be offering remote learning as an option for students starting next Monday.
Students currently enrolled in remote learning for the district need to return to on-campus instruction on Monday, Oct. 19.
This decision was made based off of the positive-case rate of students and faculty as well as student failure and attendance rates.
The only exceptions are listed below:
- If a student is being quarantined by the Wichita County Health Department after a positive COVID-19 test result or close-contact exposure to the virus.
- If a student is awaiting a test result and has a note from a doctor including the date the test occurred.
More information can be found on the district’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.