Court reinstates Texas limit on ballot drop-off locations

A sign indicates a drive-through ballot drop off location at the 700 Lavaca Parking Garage in Austin, Texas, on Thursday Oct. 1, 2020, shortly after an order was announced by Gov. Greg Abbott restricting such drop off locations. Civil rights and voter advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block an order by Gov. Abbott that dramatically reduced the number of drop-off locations for mail ballots. The lawsuit filed late Thursday could be the first of many legal challenges against Abbott’s order that assigns just one drop-off location in each of Texas' 254 counties and allows poll watchers to observe ballot deliveries. (Source: Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)