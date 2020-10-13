First day of early voting runs smoothly

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The polls opened on time after Wichita County employees had a late night preparing for early voting.
The first day of early voting had lines extended outside at locations around Wichita Falls.
“The only concern, I guess, we had was not with fraud but long lines and people not wearing their mask and not distancing,” said Carol Huff, who voted today with her husband Daniel.
The Huff’s had planned on voting by mail but didn’t receive their mail-in ballots. They said it was a long wait to vote this time but the electronic signature was quick.
Early voting ends on October 30. Here is a list of where you can vote along with dates and times for each location.
