WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wednesday will be another one of those unusually hot mid-October days with highs back in the middle the to upper 90s. The good news is it won’t last long with another shot of cool fall air arriving by Thursday and lasting into the weekend. Highs by the second half of this week will drop into the 60s and 70s with lows at night way down in the 40s. The overall forecast looks dry!