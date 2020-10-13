The latest on COVID-19 cases across Texoma

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - Here’s the latest on COVID-19 cases that have been reported across Texoma.
The Texas Department of State Health Services has released the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in every public school district in the state of Texas. You can view that data by clicking here.
188 new cases were confirmed in Wichita County by the health department on Monday. 115 cases came on Saturday, 32 cases came on Sunday and 41 cases came on Monday.
MSU Texas also confirmed six new cases on Monday, with three staff members and three students testing positive. A total of 79 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the campus community since July 1.
The Wichita Falls HS football team has been quarantining as well, with their return date set for Oct. 13.
In Young County, the Graham Regional Medical Center reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. They’ve seen a total of 652 COVID-19 cases with 509 of them recovering.
The county has also had 10 deaths and 4,257 negative tests. There are 30 tests pending at this time and two patients has been hospitalized.
Staying in Young County, Olney ISD announced last Wednesday the school district will be closed until next Tuesday due to COVID-19 concerns; this announcement includes the cancellation of any school activities originally scheduled during this time period.
Baylor County Emergency Management officials reported Monday the county has seen a total of 91 COVID-19 cases, with 15 of them still being active.
The county has also seen two deaths, 74 recoveries and 393 negative tests. Two patients are currently hospitalized.
According to the state of Texas COVID-19 Tracker, Archer County has seen one death, 98 positive cases and 93 recoveries.
Holliday ISD confirmed Thursday a majority of students from the high school band and varsity football team have been quarantined due to COVID-19 concerns.
Holliday ISD Superintendent Cody Carroll also confirmed Monday one new student has tested positive for COVID-19.
Judge Mike Campbell reported last Friday the county currently has nine active cases with five tests still pending.
Midway ISD reported one student and Bellevue ISD reported one new staff member tested positive for the virus as well.
In Wilbarger County, the Wilbarger General Hospital is reporting a total of 260 COVID-19 cases.
The hospital will also be continuing to offer COVID-19 testing at their emergency room drive-up testing area.
In Montague County, the Nocona News reported last Thursday the county has seen a total of 200 positive cases, with 14 more being classified as probable cases.
The county has seen a total of six deaths, 183 recoveries and 1,935 negative tests.
The Nocona News also reported that the county has had its seventh death, but that it won’t show up on the state tracker just yet because the death certificate takes 10-14 days to process.
Over in Knox County, Health Authority Dr. Rodney Sholty has confirmed the county has seen nine total COVID-19 related deaths.
The state of Texas' COVID-19 Tracker has showing that Knox County has a total of 106 positive cases along with 105 recoveries.
The Childress Regional Medical Center reported Monday there are 11 new COVID-19 cases in Childress County and 10 new cases in Hardeman County. There are currently 26 active cases in Childress County, 70 active cases in Hardeman County and 39 active cases in Foard County.
Quanah ISD, located in Hardeman County, also temporarily shut down last week due to COVID-19 concerns.
In Haskell County, the County Judge is reporting the county has seen 72 total cases and 70 recoveries, leaving only two active cases. The county also has three deaths listed by the state, but these were not reported by local hospitals or doctors.
Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital is reporting they’ve had a total of 21 COVID-19 cases, two deaths and 12 recoveries.
The county also has three tests currently pending.
An update on counties in Oklahoma can be found below:
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.