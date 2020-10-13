MSU Texas reports three new COVID-19 cases

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By KAUZ Team | October 13, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT - Updated October 13 at 4:57 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reports one new staff member and two new students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas.
Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas. (Source: MSU Texas)

A total of 82 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.

The report, which was updated Tuesday at 4:45 p.m., says the patients are made up of 18 faculty/staff members and 64 students. There are currently 24 active student cases and 9 active staff cases.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

MSU Texas coverage:

Coronavirus Coverage:

You can view MSU Texas’ Return to Campus plan by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.