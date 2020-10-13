News Channel 6 City Guide: 2nd Annual Pigskin Weekend in Graham, TX

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re taking you to Graham for a look at what you can expect at the second annual Pigskin Weekend and Cornhole Tournament.
“We’re going to kick off the event with the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast. We’ll have the Farmers Market throughout the day. We’ll also have kids' activities. We’ll have our high school barbeque Smokin' Steers team cooking up some great lunch options, and we’ll have the Tipsy Trailer serving some beer throughout the day. And then, of course, we got to have our college football. So, we’ll have multiple TVs showing all the games,” Grant Ingram, manager of the Graham Convention and Visitors Bureau said.
Last year’s turnout was great. With precautions in place this year, organizers hope it’s even better. The fun will begin at 8 a.m. with the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast with Cornhole Tournament check-in at 9:30 a.m. all on the historic downtown square.
“Cornhole is naturally socially distanced. You’re spread out, so, we feel comfortable there. We are going to ask, of course, if you feel comfortable wearing a mask, please feel free to do that. We want it to be comfortable for everyone. We’re going to have hand sanitizer. We’re going to have the public bathrooms that are going to be cleaned regularly. We are being as proactive as we can but also allowing you to just come out and have a good time,” Ingram said.
Grab your lawn chairs and bring your appetites because the Smokin' Steers will be on the grill to help practice for their upcoming competitions. I sat down with team coach Brendan Locker about the upcoming event.
“[It] will give us some practice. Our season is about to start here [...] on November 20. So, this will give our team a great experience to see how to properly handle food, deal with the public, run the pit,” Locker said. “This year, we’re going to make smoked queso, and we’re going to make pulled pork nachos with homemade flour tortilla chips.”
Be sure to register your team for the cornhole tournament. There will be two divisions and some nice cash prizes for first, second, and third place in each division. To register for the competitive division, the cost is $50 per team. To register for the backyard division, the cost is $30 per team.
“We have $2,000 in cash prizes for the competitive division, broken into first place being $1,400, second place is $400, and third place is $200. For the backyard division, we have $1,000 [in cash prizes] with first place getting $600, second place getting $300, and third place getting $100. So, [there’s] big money at stake for this cornhole tournament,” Ingram said.
For more information about the 2nd Annual Pigskin Weekend, head to VisitGrahamTexas.com.
If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact host & producer Samantha Forester at sforester@kauz.com or (940) 757-0691.
