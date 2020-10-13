Nocona General Hospital to host blood drive next Tuesday

NOCONA, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Blood Institute Bloodmobile will be in the Nocona General Hospital parking lot next Tuesday to take blood donations.
The Bloodmobile will be taking donations from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and appointments are required.
Masks must also be worn by all donors and all donations will be tested for COIVD-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.
If you would like to schedule an appointment, give Angie a call at (940) 825-3235 ext. 145.
All donors will receive a Vein Drain t-shirt while supplies last.
