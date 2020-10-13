Trump, Biden trips illustrate Electoral College calculations

Trump traveled to Pennsylvania twice in the week before he tested positive for the coronavirus. With 20 electoral votes, the state is anchored by large cities — Philadelphia to the east, Pittsburgh to the west. But the rest of Pennsylvania is largely rural, comprised of small cities and towns where Trump ran up the score four years ago. He will need to again, in even greater numbers, as his prospects have slipped since 2016 in vote-rich suburban Philadelphia, where he underperformed by past Republican measures.