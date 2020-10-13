Voters guide help residents as they prepare to head to the polls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -While early voting in Wichita County has been delayed The League of Women’s Voters Guide will continue to help residents as they head to the polls.
“The have all different candidates different propositions and they’ve kind of narrowed it down to a summary of what’s important and what you need to know about the candidate.” said Jana Hausburg Administrator Wichita Falls Public Library.
The League of Women Voter hand delivered 3500 voters guide throughout the city, to locations including The Wichita Falls Public Library, The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce and MSU and Vernon College.
“A lot of people are super invested in what the outcome is going to be so no matter what side of the aisle your on an informed voter makes better decisions.” said Jana Hausburg Administrator Wichita Falls Public Library.
Cell phones and other electronic devices are not permitted in voting areas, but voters can take in voters guides if they wish.
Early voting was scheduled to begin October 3 and last until October 30.
For more information on The League Of Women’s Voter Guide visit their website.
