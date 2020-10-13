Wednesday looks hot

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tuesday we will warm up to about 83 with the winds shifting back to the south at about 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday is looking warm once again. We will have 92 for the high with sunny skies and the wind out of the South at about 10 to 20 miles an hour. But on Thursday we will have another cold front push through the area. That is going to cause the winds to shift out of the north at about 20 to 30 miles an hour. But the high on Thursday only looks to be about 72. then looking ahead to Friday Night Football looks fairly cool. We will only have a high about 67 on Friday with the winds shifting back out of the South at about 10 to 15 miles an hour.