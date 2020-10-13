WFISD’s message to parents: “we would like to see more students come back to school”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After the first nine weeks of school, 78% of students in the Wichita Falls ISD are back in the classroom, and the district wants to see the number continue to grow.
“We think we can work better with them when they’re at school,” WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said.
Since school started, 41 students and 17 staff members have both contracted the virus and come back to class.
That, and no campus-wide outbreaks, has Superintendent Michael Kuhrt confident students making the transition from home will be safe if they come back.
“I think our staff and our parents are doing a good job with students, and our staff too, of keeping the virus contained in our schools,” Superintendent Kuhrt said.
During Tuesday’s school board meeting Superintendent Kuhrt said, district-wide, virtual learning students are struggling with the material.
The message to parents whose students are having a hard time is simple: come back.
“It’s so important for their educational output that they get back in the classroom sooner rather than later,” Elizabeth Yeager, the school board president, said.
“We would like to see more students come back to school,” Superintendent Kuhrt added.
The recent triple digit days of COVID-19 cases hasn’t gone unnoticed by Superintendent Kuhrt.
“It is unnerving that our community has seen this uptick,” he added, “[but] the fact that we’re at 41 and 17 right now, I think shows we’re doing a pretty good job with that.”
