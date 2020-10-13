What’s on the ballot for Wichita County

Proposition No. 1 Shall Section 1, 2, 7, 8, 10, 21a, 36, 44, 46, 57, 64, 65, 66, 71, 72, 73, 75, 82, 91, 98, 106 and 107 of the City Charter be amended for the purposes of modernization and clarification of language?

Proposition No. 2 Shall Section 3b (annexation), 3c (disannexation), 20 (notice of election), 36 (city clerk), 37 (ordinances and resolutions), 67 (annual budget submission), 74 (ad valorem taxes), 75 (borrowing of Money), 83 (tax Liens), 102 (collection and deposit of city monies), 104 (awarding public works contracts), 130 (municipal court), and 131 (open records) of the City Charter be amended for the purpose of bringing such section into harmony with Texas state law?

Proposition No. 3 Shall Section 31 of the City Charter be amended to provide that if a majority of the votes cast on the question of recalling the mayor or a councilor be against his recall he shall continue in office for the remainder of his unexpired term; further, if a mojority of such votes be for the recall fo the officer designated on the ballot he shall, regardless of any defects in the recall petition, be deemed removed from office;and further, when the mayor or a councilor is removed from office by the recall the place thus made vacant shall be filled as hereinbefore provided for fillin vacancies arising from other causes.?

Propostion No. 4 Shall Section 60 of the City Charter be amended to remove the requirement that three physical xopies of the Administrative code be prepared in book form?

Proposition No. 5 Shall Section 89 of the City Charter be amended so as to set out, in clean and modern language, the evidence requirements intax suits?

Proposition No. 6 Shall Section 103 of the City Charter be amended so that any contract longer than two years in duration must either be approved by a four-fifths majority of the City Council or by a vote of the Citizens?

Proposition No. 7 Shall Section 132 of the City charter be amended so that shoud any member of the City council have a conflict of interest pursuant to any Statelaws or municipai ordinances regulating conflict of interest of municipal officer, with an agenda item then before the City Council, he will openly declare same before discussion proceeds, and he will be prohibited from discussing the item or voting on the question if such is required by State Law; further, said member of the City Council will also file the appropriate conflict of interest paperwork prior to said meetin with the City Clerk as required by State Law?

Further, shall no member of the City Council enter into a written contract with the city where the city council member will receive a financial benefit, nor will the city enter into a written contract with a company owned wholly, or in part, by a member of the city council or that employs a member of the city council?

Further, shall any willful violation of this, section constitute malfeasance in office, and any member of the city council, officer, or employee found guilty thereof shall thereby foreit his office or position? Further, shall any violation of this scetion with the knowledge, expresed or implied, of the person or corporation contraccting with the city, render the contract involved voidable by the city manager or city council?

Proposition No. 8 Shall Section 35 of the City Charter be amended so that the mayor pro-tem shall be chosen pursuant to Chapter 2, Administration, of the Code of Ordinances?

Proposition No. 9 Shall Sections 12,23, and 32 of the City Charter be amended to provide for three (3) year Council terms; to set term limits; and that unexpired or vacant ters (including those pursuant to successful recall petitions) of 12 months or less be filled by the remaiing members of the City Council, while all other vacancies shall be filled by a special election according to Texas Law?