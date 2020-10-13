What’s on the ballot for Wichita County

What's on the general election ballot
By Mason Brighton and Dakota Mize | October 12, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 11:01 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A 5 page ballot is in store for people voting in Wichita County. From the President all the way to school boards, each race has an impact on your community.

“Educate yourself of what’s on the ballot,” Michael Smith, Wichita Falls City Councilman for District 1 said.

Here what on the ballot:

Wichita County

Wichita County Commissioner Precinct Two is the only contested race for the court, Commissioner Lee Harvey is running as a write in candidate for that seat.

Wichita Falls

In Wichita Falls, the mayor and city councilor for districts Three, Four, and Five are on the ballot.

Ten proposed changes to the Wichita Falls City Charter will be voted on individually, many of those aim to make it easier to understand.

Prop Nine changes terms from two years to three, limits council and the mayor to three terms in one position for a total of 9 years.

“You serve a year or so, you really get grounded, you understand what’s going on, what’s happening when and then you got two years before you have to run,” Smith said.

Prop Ten would double the pay for council and mayor, Going from $300 a month to $600 for councilors and from $500 to $1000 for the mayor.

Wichita Falls ISD

Wichita falls ISD Prop A looks to pass a $276 million bond to build two new high schools.

Prop B is for a $13.5 million bond for recreation facilities. If either is passed that would mean a tax increase. One WFISD board seat is also contested.

“If you are not ready don’t go tomorrow take the time, look on the cities website, look on candidates websites, get the information. The information is available to you with very little work,” Woody Gossom, Wichita County Judge said.

A full list of that races can be found below.

READ: Wichita County Sample Ballot

Contested Races

Contested Races in Wichita County Candidates
County Commissioner Precinct 2 Unexpired Term Mickey Fincannon REP
Write in
City of Wichita Falls Mayor James Huling
Kevin Hunter
Stephen L. Santellana
City of Wichita Falls Councilor District 3 Mel E. Martinez
Jeff Browning
City of Wichita Falls Councilor District 4 Jason Hester
Tim Brewer
City of Wichita Falls Councilor District 5 Steve Jackson
Thomas “Tom” Taylor
City of Burkburnett Councilor Marguerite Love
John Beard
John G. Priddis
Joe B Lemond
Bill Lindenborn
Brandi Michell Day
Michael R Tugman
City of Electra Mayor Lynda Lynn
Charlene Donaghey
Electra ISD Trustee Place 5 Marty McCain
David Byrd
Iowa Park CISD Trustee Place 6 Keli McCord
Holly Bernard
Iowa Park CISD Trustee Place 7 Jeff Rhoades
Jessica Campbell
Raymond Forsythe Jr.
City View ISD School Board Annie Jackson
Albert DeLeon
Michael Long
Jeff Berndt
Wichita County Water Improvement District No. 2 Board Marilynn Reeves
Keith Meadows
Joe Tom Collins
Wichita Falls ISD Trustee, Place 4 WFISD School Board Dale Harvey
Jason Stewart

City of Wichita Falls Special Election Propositions

Proposition Defined
Proposition No. 1 Shall Section 1, 2, 7, 8, 10, 21a, 36, 44, 46, 57, 64, 65, 66, 71, 72, 73, 75, 82, 91, 98, 106 and 107 of the City Charter be amended for the purposes of modernization and clarification of language?
Proposition No. 2 Shall Section 3b (annexation), 3c (disannexation), 20 (notice of election), 36 (city clerk), 37 (ordinances and resolutions), 67 (annual budget submission), 74 (ad valorem taxes), 75 (borrowing of Money), 83 (tax Liens), 102 (collection and deposit of city monies), 104 (awarding public works contracts), 130 (municipal court), and 131 (open records) of the City Charter be amended for the purpose of bringing such section into harmony with Texas state law?
Proposition No. 3 Shall Section 31 of the City Charter be amended to provide that if a majority of the votes cast on the question of recalling the mayor or a councilor be against his recall he shall continue in office for the remainder of his unexpired term; further, if a mojority of such votes be for the recall fo the officer designated on the ballot he shall, regardless of any defects in the recall petition, be deemed removed from office;and further, when the mayor or a councilor is removed from office by the recall the place thus made vacant shall be filled as hereinbefore provided for fillin vacancies arising from other causes.?
Propostion No. 4 Shall Section 60 of the City Charter be amended to remove the requirement that three physical xopies of the Administrative code be prepared in book form?
Proposition No. 5 Shall Section 89 of the City Charter be amended so as to set out, in clean and modern language, the evidence requirements intax suits?
Proposition No. 6 Shall Section 103 of the City Charter be amended so that any contract longer than two years in duration must either be approved by a four-fifths majority of the City Council or by a vote of the Citizens?
Proposition No. 7 Shall Section 132 of the City charter be amended so that shoud any member of the City council have a conflict of interest pursuant to any Statelaws or municipai ordinances regulating conflict of interest of municipal officer, with an agenda item then before the City Council, he will openly declare same before discussion proceeds, and he will be prohibited from discussing the item or voting on the question if such is required by State Law; further, said member of the City Council will also file the appropriate conflict of interest paperwork prior to said meetin with the City Clerk as required by State Law?
Further, shall no member of the City Council enter into a written contract with the city where the city council member will receive a financial benefit, nor will the city enter into a written contract with a company owned wholly, or in part, by a member of the city council or that employs a member of the city council?
Further, shall any willful violation of this, section constitute malfeasance in office, and any member of the city council, officer, or employee found guilty thereof shall thereby foreit his office or position? Further, shall any violation of this scetion with the knowledge, expresed or implied, of the person or corporation contraccting with the city, render the contract involved voidable by the city manager or city council?
Proposition No. 8 Shall Section 35 of the City Charter be amended so that the mayor pro-tem shall be chosen pursuant to Chapter 2, Administration, of the Code of Ordinances?
Proposition No. 9 Shall Sections 12,23, and 32 of the City Charter be amended to provide for three (3) year Council terms; to set term limits; and that unexpired or vacant ters (including those pursuant to successful recall petitions) of 12 months or less be filled by the remaiing members of the City Council, while all other vacancies shall be filled by a special election according to Texas Law?
Proposition No. 10 Shall Section 38 of the City Charter be amended to provide for a salary not to exceed $1,000 per month for the position of mayor, and not to exceed $600 per month for eachy Council member?

Wichita Falls ISD Special Election Propositions

Proposition Defined
Proposition A THE ISSUANCE OF $276,415,000 OF BONDS BY THE WICHITA FALLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT FOR THE PURPOSE OF CONSTRUCTING, ACQUIRING AND EQUIPPING SCHOOL BUILDINGS IN THE DISTRICT AND THE PURCHASE OF NECESSARY SITES FOR SCHOOL BUILDINGS. TAXES SUFFICIENT TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL OF AND INTEREST ON THE BONDS WILL BE IMPOSED. THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.
Proposition B THE ISSUANCE OF $13,585,000 OF BONDS BY THE WICHITA FALLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT for RECREATIONAL FACILITIES in the district. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed. This is a property tax increase.

