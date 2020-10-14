BBB warns of Amazon support scam

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about a scam involving recorded messages claiming to be from Amazon.
The messages consumers may receive vary from claims regarding a fraudulent charge on your Prime card to a lost or damaged package from an unfulfilled order.
No matter what the message says, the goal is always to get your personal information.
Scammers will either ask for your credit card number and account login details or they will ask for remote access to your computer while pretending to help you solve the issue.
These scammers will sometimes spoof the phone numbers of businesses like the BBB to help lend credibility to this con.
The BBB has released the following guidelines for how to spot and deal with this scam:
- Be skeptical of email and unsolicited calls
- Ignore unsolicited messages that ask for personal information
- Ignore calls for immediate action
- Beware of requests to pay via wire transfer, prepaid debit card or CashApp
- Report it to Amazon
