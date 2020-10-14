A cold front arrives early Thursday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Wednesday it is going to be a hot one. We will be close to the record high for today however, I don’t anticipate that we will break it. The record high for today was set back in 1972 at 98 degrees. For today the forecast is for 95 with strong southwest winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour. But there is good news. Tomorrow morning a strong cold front will come through around 5. When this front does come through it will drop our temps down into the low 70s. But it will be very windy behind the front with strong Northeast winds at 20 to 30 and could possibly gust upwards of 50 miles per hour. We will stay cool for Friday Night Football, and we will struggle to get out of the upper 60s and lower 70s. When this weekend gets here it will be a little bit warmer we will see temps reaching back up to the low 80s for Saturday and upper 70s for Sunday.