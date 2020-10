WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A strong cold front will arrive during early Thursday morning with temperatures falling into the 50s to lower 60s. North winds will increase in the 20-30mph range with gusts up to 40 or 50. Gusty winds will make it feel a little cool at times on Thursday despite sunshine and temperatures rising into the 70s by afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the 40s tomorrow night and only recover to 70 by Friday.