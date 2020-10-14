Justin Love released on bond after conviction overturned

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls murder defendant has been released on bond after a Fort Worth court reversed the jury’s decision.
Justin Love was tried for the murder of Domanic Thrasher that took place in June 2015.
Love was originally indicted for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity – Murder in February 2016.
A Wichita County jury returned a guilty verdict two years later in February 2018 and Love was sentenced to 50 years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
In March 2020, the 2nd Court of Appeals in Fort Worth reversed the judgement and returned the case to a lower court for reconsideration.
The date for Love’s retrial has not yet been set.
Love was serving his sentence at the Allred Unit in Iowa Park, but was transferred to the Wichita County Jail in October 2020.
His bond was set at $500,000 and he was released on bond on Tuesday.
Love’s bond was set with the following conditions:
- Love shall remain within Wichita County unless given written permission by the court.
- Love shall report in person to the Wichita County Community Supervision and Corrections Department (CSCD) each week as directed.
- Love shall have no contact with any family member of Domanic Thrasher.
- Love shall have no contact with any witness that testified in 2018 or with any person on any witness list in this matter, except his wife.
- Love shall have no contact with the other people convicted in this case.
- Love shall remain at home, unless meeting with his attorney; appearing for court, reporting to CSCD as required by this order or work. In no circumstance shall Love be away from home between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. each day.
- Love shall not operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance and may only operate a vehicle while traveling to work, the doctor, the dentist or while performing essential household duties such as grocery shopping.
- Love shall work faithfully at suitable employment and provide the court with a copy of his work schedule for the following week.
- Love shall not be in possession of, or in the presence of any firearm, ammunition or any other deadly weapon as defined in Texas Penal Code Section 1.07 (a)(17)(A).
- Love shall submit to a drug urinalysis within 24 hours of being released from custody and no more than twice a month.
- Love shall not consume or be in the possession of alcohol, drugs, a controlled substance or any other habit forming drug without a valid prescription.
- Love shall surrender any passports to his attorney and not apply for a new one.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.