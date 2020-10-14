Last week to see WF Museum of Art collaborative exhibit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tracee Robertson joined Brian Shrull in studio to talk about the exhibit currently being shown at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Texas.
Titled “Origin Stories from the Regional Museum Network,” this exhibit closes on Oct. 17.
Museum hours are as follows:
- Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The exhibit showcases natural history, fine art and the unique heritage of the Texoma region all in one place.
“Origin Stories from the Regional Museum Network” offers the opportunity to see sample exhibitions from area museums, connect kids and families with history and creativity as well as give educators ideas that will support in-person and virtual learning.
The Regional Museum Network was established by the Wichita Falls Alliance of Arts and Culture to increase the visibility of museums in Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger counties.
For more information about the program, call (940) 500-4453 or email info@wichitafallsarts.org.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.