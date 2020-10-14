MSU Texas reports four new COVID-19 cases

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reports one new staff member and three new students have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 86 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.
The report, which was updated Wednesday at 4:25 p.m., says the patients are made up of 19 faculty/staff members and 67 students. There are currently 27 active student cases and 10 active staff cases.
You can view MSU Texas’ Return to Campus plan by clicking here.
