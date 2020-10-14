MSU Texas reports four new COVID-19 cases

By KAUZ Team | October 14, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 4:31 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reports one new staff member and three new students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas. (Source: MSU Texas)

A total of 86 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.

The report, which was updated Wednesday at 4:25 p.m., says the patients are made up of 19 faculty/staff members and 67 students. There are currently 27 active student cases and 10 active staff cases.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

You can view MSU Texas’ Return to Campus plan by clicking here.

