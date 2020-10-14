MSU Texas students march to bring change on campus

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Students and faculty at Midwestern State University came together today to honor black lives lost of he past years and bring equality to campus.
"It’s important to be heard I think we’re not heard enough so even during times like this is our time to come out and support one another to keep pushing the movement " said Nicholas Alexander MSU student.
The march was organized by the Black Students Union, Mosaic Peer Educators, and Residence Life in the hopes that their peaceful energy would resonate throughout campus.
Students gathered in the parking lot of The Daniel Building and marched along Louis J Rodriguez, holding signs with messages of hope.
After the march students went to a Living In Our Skin event where they could enjoy poetry, live entertainment, and exercises that demonstrate black culture.
