96 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 2,665

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 96 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 47 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 2,665 cases in Wichita County, with 847 of them still being active.
There have been 1,792 total recoveries, 23,491 negative tests and 26 deaths.
There are currently 809 patients recovering at home while 38 are in the hospital. Eight patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 584 tests still pending.
Case 1,876: 50 - 59, critical
Case 1,943: 40 - 49, stable
Case 1,955: 70 - 79, stable
Case 1,961: 30 - 39, stable
Case 1,985: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,085: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,123: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,139: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,151: 50 - 59, stable
Case 2,174: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,197: 80+, stable
Case 2,227: 80+, stable
Case 2,264: 50 - 59, stable
Case 2,317: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,366: 80+, stable
Case 2,379: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,380: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,385: 20 - 29, stable
Case 2,406: 80+, stable
Case 2,411: 30 - 39, critical
Case 2,412: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,433: 80+, stable
Case 2,434: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,460: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,462: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,465: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,468: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,470: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,513: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,544: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,545: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,569: 11 - 19, stable
Case 2,581: 80+, stable
Case 2,589: 30 - 39, stable
Case 2,598: 80+, stable
Case 2,605: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,621: 50 - 59, critical
Case 2,635: 50 - 59, stable
