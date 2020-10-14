News Channel 6 City Guide: Emma Kate and The Show and Tell Day

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re speaking with author and licensed medical social worker (LMSW), Melissa Balderas.
She recently published the third installment of a children’s book series she began while attending Midwestern State University. The first book is titled, Emma Kate Astronaut to Space. The second book is titled, Emma Kate Goes to Jupiter. The third book is titled, Emma Kate and The Show and Tell Day which was published over the summer.
“My journey to becoming an author first began as a childhood hobby,” Balderas said. “I enjoyed writing short stories for fun. While attending Midwestern State University, that’s where my writing career began professionally. I wrote my first two books [...] while attending MSU.”
After graduating with her masters specializing in direct practice with children and families from the University of Texas at Arlington, Balderas began brainstorming about her third children’s book. That is when Emma Kate and The Show and Tell Day was born.
“Emma Kate and The Show and Tell Day is about a little girl who is very excited about Show and Tell. Her teacher tells her that she is supposed to bring something very special to class,” Balderas said. “Throughout the whole book, she is contemplating on what she should bring. It becomes a dilemma for her because she has many special objects from her adventures from the other two books. So, her little sister, who she does love dearly, gets in the way every time she starts to choose something for Show and Tell.”
Without giving the ending away, Balderas said this book focuses on family dynamics, siblings sharing, and working through obstacles with one another.
“Some of those are thoughts and real-life experiences that have occurred with my children and so it gave me the idea to write this book,” Balderas said. “It’s just a loving, family book.”
Emma Kate and The Show and Tell Day has been given a 5-star editorial review by Readers Favorite. It’s also been featured in the October issue of Story Monsters Ink magazine. The book is also in competition for two book awards.
You can find your copy with online retailers like Amazon, Books-a-Million, Barnes and Noble, and Walmart. All three of the Emma Kate books can be found in the Carnegie City-County Library in Vernon. For more on Melissa Balderas, her books, and upcoming book signings, you can like and follow her Facebook page.
