News Channel 6 City Guide: Emma Kate and The Show and Tell Day

“Emma Kate and The Show and Tell Day is about a little girl who is very excited about Show and Tell. Her teacher tells her that she is supposed to bring something very special to class,” Balderas said. “Throughout the whole book, she is contemplating on what she should bring. It becomes a dilemma for her because she has many special objects from her adventures from the other two books. So, her little sister, who she does love dearly, gets in the way every time she starts to choose something for Show and Tell.”