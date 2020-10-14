Residents line up to cast their ballots in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -As residents in Wichita Falls headed to the polls, lines wrapped around buildings as they awaited to casts votes.
Early voting locations in Wichita Falls included Home Zone, The Wichita County Courthouse, and Sikes Center Mall where residents stood to vote in one of the biggest elections in years.
“One if the main reasons why I come early is because I wanted to stay away from the crowds and lines as you can see right now it’s not even five o' clock and the line is already long.” said Kenneth Bryd Wichita Falls resident.
Voters were asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing as they waited in lines.
To keep residents safe election workers sanitized each voting machines after each ballot casts.
'For the most part it was pretty safe for everyone that I saw in there was wearing a masks." said Kenneth Bryd Wichita Falls resident.
Early voting in Texas ends on October 30.
To find a full list of early voting locations and operation times visit the City of Wichita County website.
