Tracking the numbers: Active COVID-19 cases across WFISD
By KAUZ Team | October 14, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 10:10 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has created a COVID-19 Dashboard that tracks the total amount of cases across the school district.

One new student case at Burgess Elementary was confirmed on Wednesday.

There are a total of 52 active cases at this time, with 34 of them being students and 18 being staff members.

The cases are being broken down by campus. Here is a list of the current active cases that have been reported:

Campus Active Student Cases Active Staff Cases
Hirschi High School 2 0
Rider High School 8 2
Wichita Falls High School 6 1
Barwise Middle School 1 2
Kirby Middle School 3 1
McNiel Middle School 3 1
Booker T. Washington Elementary 0 1
Brook Village 4 0
Burgess Elementary 1 0
Crockett Elementary 1 0
Cunningham Elementary 0 0
Fain Elementary 0 0
Fowler Elementary 0 1
Franklin Elementary 0 0
Haynes Elementary 0 0
Jefferson Elementary 1 1
Lamar Elementary 1 2
Milam Elementary 0 0
Scotland Park Elementary 1 1
Sheppard Elementary 0 1
Southern Hills Elementary 1 2
West Foundation Elementary 0 1
Zundy Elementary 1 0
Farris Early Childhood 0 0
Northwest Head Start 0 0
Career Education Center N/A 0
Other N/A 1

Students who attend the Career Education Center are included in their high school campus count.

You can view WFISD’s COVID-19 Dashboard by clicking here.

