WFISD Commitment Switch Form available for secondary students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Commitment Switch Form is now available for parents of junior high and high school students wishing to change their learning environment.
The form will be available for nearly two weeks, with the deadline for submission on Oct. 25.
The change in learning environments will go into effect on Nov. 9 and continue through the grading period.
This form is only for secondary students, which are students in grades six through 12.
Elementary students will have their forms available starting Nov. 16.
If you would like to change the learning environment for your secondary student, click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.