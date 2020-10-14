WFISD Commitment Switch Form available for secondary students

WFISD Commitment Switch Form available for secondary students
This form is only for secondary students, which are students in grades six through 12.
By KAUZ Team | October 14, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 1:02 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Commitment Switch Form is now available for parents of junior high and high school students wishing to change their learning environment.

Parents of SECONDARY Students - If you would like to change your child's learning environment for the 3rd 6 weeks of...

Posted by Wichita Falls ISD on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

The form will be available for nearly two weeks, with the deadline for submission on Oct. 25.

The change in learning environments will go into effect on Nov. 9 and continue through the grading period.

This form is only for secondary students, which are students in grades six through 12.

Elementary students will have their forms available starting Nov. 16.

If you would like to change the learning environment for your secondary student, click here.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.