Comanche Nation Casino opens new restaurant, brewery

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche Nation Casino had some new openings Thursday that celebrated the casino’s Native American roots.
The War Pony Brewery opened alongside the Numunu Grill.
It means “the person” and is part of the casino’s efforts to include more of the Comanche language in its properties.
The casino held a traditional blessing and singing and drumming performance to officially open the new additions.
“One of our most exciting things is really reopening," said Mia Tahdooahnippah, Comanche Nation Casino CEO. "We are back twenty-four seven. Which also means we put our 700 plus team members back to work and that is not only important for our team and our company, but also our community.”
The brewery has been in the works for two years but the grill only took a few months.
