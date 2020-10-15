Heritage Church to host drive-thru food distribution Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Heritage Church is participating in the Farmers to Families program through the USDA and will be hosting a drive-thru food distribution this Saturday to help the community.
The free food distribution event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and last until noon.
Participating cars will be loaded with at least 40 pounds of food including dairy, protein and produce.
There are no requirements to participate.
If you have any questions, you can give the church a call at (940) 767-5333.
