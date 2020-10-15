The Kitchen is in need of volunteers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Lisa Williams joined Brian Shrull in studio to talk about the need for new volunteers to deliver for Meals on Wheels at The Kitchen.
Right now, Meals on Wheels is only operating on a three-day delivery schedule instead of the normal five-day schedule.
They need around 30 new volunteers to go back to the five-day delivery schedule.
Volunteers can choose which weekday they would like to deliver on.
Most delivery routes can be done in an hour or less, depending on how much chatting volunteers do with the residents on their route.
There are about 15 to 20 stops on each route and each route sticks to the same neighborhood.
Volunteers can start their route any time after 10:30 a.m. but routes must be completed by 1:30 p.m.
The Kitchen isn’t able to reimburse volunteers for gas, mileage or anything else so all volunteers must utilize their own vehicle and other resources.
Anyone interested in volunteering can find the application page by clicking here.
More information can be found by calling (940) 322-6232 or on The Kitchen’s website.
