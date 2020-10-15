MSU Texas reports three new COVID-19 cases

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reports three new students have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 89 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.
The report, which was updated Wednesday after 4 p.m., says the patients are made up of 19 faculty/staff members and 70 students. There are currently 28 active student cases and 9 active staff cases.
You can view MSU Texas’ Return to Campus plan by clicking here.
