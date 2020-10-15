Early voting numbers for Texoma counties

Texas voters continued to flock to the polls for early voting on Thursday.
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas voters continued to flock to the polls for early voting on Thursday.

Here are the early voting numbers for counties across Texoma as of Wednesday, Oct. 14.

County Registered Voters Cumulative Votes Percentage
Archer 6,546 824 12.59%
Baylor 2,410 365 15.15%
Childress 3,656 561 15.34%
Clay 7,960 1,003 12.6%
Foard 884 103 11.65%
Hardeman 2,486 295 11.87%
Haskell 3,373 420 12.45%
Knox 2,393 92 3.84%
Montague 14,002 1,904 13.6%
Throckmorton 1,218 130 10.67%
Wichita 83,296 3,974 4.77%
Wilbarger 8,263 1,105 13.37%
Young 11,774 1,694 14.39%

The Cumulative Votes tab is represented by the total amount of votes cast in-person and via mail-in ballots.

To view a sample ballot for the general election, click here.

Early voting in Texas ends on Oct. 30.

For a list of early voting locations in Texoma, click here.

All locations and times are subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

