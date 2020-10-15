Seventh COVID-19 related death reported in Montague County

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The seventh COVID-19 related death has been reported in Montague County by The Nocona News.
The county has also seen a recent increase in positive cases, with 28 new cases being reported between Oct. 6 and Oct. 13.
The Nocona News reports Montague County has seen a total of seven deaths and 216 positive cases. An additional 15 cases are listed as probable.
193 patients have recovered and 16 cases remain active as of 12 p.m. Thursday.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.