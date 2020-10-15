Sheppard AFB food court employees test positive for COVID-19

Sheppard AFB food court employees test positive for COVID-19
The announcement came on Wednesday. (Source: KAUZ)
By KAUZ Team | October 15, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 4:45 PM

SHEPPARD AFB, Texas (TNN) - Sheppard Air Force Base officials confirmed Wednesday that food court employees in the mini-mall have tested positive for COVID-19.

The food court area and Starbucks will remain closed until further notice.

Sheppard AFB officials are working with Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District to complete the contact tracing for these cases.

Officials also ask that those on base continue to wear a mask when unable to social distance, wash your hands, avoid touching your face and stay home if you’re sick.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.