Thursday looks fairly windy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Thursday we are going to be seeing cooler conditions than what we saw on Wednesday. We had a big cold front come through early this morning that is going to leave temps relatively mild for the next couple of days. The high for today is going to be right around 74 with partly cloudy skies. The wind is going to be strong out of the North today. We can expect sustained winds around 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts up around 40 to 45. Friday looks much calmer. Temps look to reach 74 the high with the wind out of the Northeast at about 10 miles per hour. On Saturday temps look to return back to the 80s before yet another front comes into the forecast and drops his back down into the mid-70s by early next week.