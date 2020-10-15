WFAFB to host canned food drive pumpkin carving contest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is hosting a pumpkin carving contest that doubles as a canned food drive to help gather food for those in need.
The canned food drive works as a participation fee for those who want to enter the pumpkin carving contest.
Anyone who wants to enter just needs to bring a carved pumpkin and 10 cans of food to the food bank.
The contest will run from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30 and the pumpkins will be on display around the food bank during this time.
The carvings will be judged and the winner will get a WFAFB T-shirt or cap.
For more information, call the food bank at (940) 766-2322, visit their website or visit their Facebook page.
