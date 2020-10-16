Early voting numbers for Texoma counties

Early voting numbers for Texoma counties
Texas voters continued to flock to the polls for early voting on Thursday.
By KAUZ Team | October 16, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT - Updated October 16 at 10:17 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas voters continued to flock to the polls for early voting on Thursday.

READ: Residents line up to cast their ballots in Wichita Falls

Here are the early voting numbers for counties across Texoma as of Thursday, Oct. 15.

County Registered Voters Cumulative Votes Percentage
Archer 6,540 1,124 17.19%
Baylor 2,408 498 20.68%
Childress 3,658 574 15.69%
Clay 7,959 1,014 12.74%
Foard 884 142 16.06%
Hardeman 2,486 386 15.53%
Haskell 3,375 536 15.88%
Knox 2,392 151 6.31%
Montague 13,999 2,699 19.28%
Throckmorton 1,216 185 15.21%
Wichita 83,487 6,195 7.42%
Wilbarger 8,196 1,117 13.63%
Young 11,770 2,332 19.81%

The Cumulative Votes tab is represented by the total amount of votes cast in-person and via mail-in ballots.

To view a sample ballot for the general election, click here.

Early voting in Texas ends on Oct. 30.

For a list of early voting locations in Texoma, click here.

All locations and times are subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.