The Friday night football forecast looks cool

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Friday we are going to have very comfortable conditions and more fall like weather. Today we will have a high of about 71 with mostly sunny skies and the wind will be out of the East at about 10. Tonight’s football forecast looks to be a little bit chilly. By kickoff we will see you around 63 then by the end of the game we should see about 55 with clear skies.Going into Saturday we will see warmer conditions we will have a hive about 83 with sunny skies the wind will be strong out of the south at about 15 to 25. Then going into Sunday we have a cold front on the way. The high for right now is around 76 with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be shifting from the south to the north at about 15 to 25 miles per hour. Then going into Monday will see temp struggle to reach the 70s. But we will have partly cloudy skies with the wind out of the North about 10 to 20 miles per hour