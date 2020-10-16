Lorenzo is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Paige Morgan from the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services joined Tila Grant to talk about Lorenzo.
Lorenzo is a Sheppard mix about six or seven years old.
He is an excitable dog and is very sweet.
Lorenzo is always happy to meet new people and gets along well with other dogs and cats.
The Animal Services Center is located at 1207 Hatton Road and they’re open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They’re working by appointment only at this time.
The adoption fee for dogs is $40 and you have to prepay for spays and neutering at your veterinarian. Any other animals in your home are required to be spayed or neutered and microchipped as well.
If you’re interested in adopting, you can set up an appointment by calling (940) 761-8894.
