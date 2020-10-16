Montague County sees increase in COVID-19 cases

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Montague County has seen a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, according to The Nocona News.
13 new cases were reported to the Montague County Health Officer this morning, bringing the total new cases this month up to 38.
11 of these cases are from Nocona, one is from Bowie and one is from Forestburg.
Officials say these totals are expected to go up as there is a five to seven day lag between when a positive test result is returned and when the Department of State Health Services adds that patient’s data to the list.
They’re reporting the county has seen a total of seven deaths and 255 cases with 27 patients currently in isolation.
