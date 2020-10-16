New COVID-19 data released for public schools in Region 9

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has released the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in every public school district in the state of Texas.
The numbers will be updated weekly and includes data such as: the total district enrollment the first week of school, the current week’s student and staff cases, whether the source of infection was on campus or off campus and cumulative numbers for these categories since school started.
Quanah ISD saw the highest increase in cases last week with seven new student cases and 24 new staff cases.
The second largest increase came out of Wichita Falls ISD with 17 new student cases and eight new staff cases.
Bellevue ISD, Harrold ISD, Quanah ISD and Throckmorton CISD all saw their first cases last week.
Region 9 data for the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 11 can be found below:
School districts with blank spaces do not have any data reported at this time.
To look at the data from any public school district in Texas, click here.
