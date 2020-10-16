Quanah ISD students prepare to head back into the classrooms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After two weeks at home, students in the Quanah Independent School District will finally be headed back to the classrooms on Oct. 20.
Last week, 27 faculty members had either tested positive for COVD-19 or were in quarantine and over 30 students were dealing with the same issues.
After cancelling classes on Oct. 5, Superintendent Tom Johnson says this week those numbers are significantly lower, which he feels is due to the school closure.
“It has helped a whole lot so hopefully us staying apart and all that will help curb the numbers in the future,” said Tom Johnson Quanah ISD Superintendent.
Superintendent Johnson also says the city of Quanah has supplied the district with several cases of hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and a round of shield spray to help fight bacteria on surfaces.
According to Quanah ISD, all students will be returning to in person learning, unless they contract COVID-19 or have a disability.
“We all believe that face-to-face is better and we just hope that being out doesn’t set us back and we can jump in and move forward.” said Tom Johnson Quanah ISD Superintendent.
The district will continue working closely with the Hardeman County Health District to use contact tracers in hopes of avoiding another district wide closure.
To find more information on Quanah ISD and reported COVID-19 cases, visit their website.
