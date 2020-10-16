Tracking the numbers: Active COVID-19 cases across WFISD

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has created a COVID-19 Dashboard that tracks the total amount of cases across the school district.
Booker T. Washington Elementary saw the largest increase of active cases with five new students testing positive.
Fowler Elementary saw an increase of two active staff cases while Scotland Park Elementary saw an increase of two active student cases.
Brook Village had an increase of one active staff case and one active student case.
Rider High School, Wichita Falls High School, Barwise Middle School, Kirby Middle School and Cunningham Elementary School each saw an increase of one active student case.
Southern Hills Elementary had an increase of one active staff case.
There are a total of 69 active cases at this time, with 47 of them being students and 22 being staff members.
The cases are being broken down by campus. Here is a list of the current active cases that have been reported:
Students who attend the Career Education Center are included in their high school campus count.
