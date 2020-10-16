Two COVID-19 related deaths, 97 new cases in Wichita County

“As of today (Thursday, October 15), United Regional has 49 confirmed positive COVID patients in-house, which is our record high to-date. As a result, we have expanded our COVID units from approximately 40 to 60 beds, with a plan to convert additional beds as needed. While we currently have capacity for both COVID and non-COVID patients, if the past week’s sharp spike in hospitalized COVID patients continues, we will likely experience staffing strains. We can and will then call upon the other hospitals in our region to assist, consistent with our disaster preparedness plan. We’re also seeing significant volumes within our Emergency Department and URPG clinic sites related to the substantial rise in individuals with COVID-like symptoms and the resulting suspected and confirmed COVID patients. We continue carrying out previously implemented protocols to ensure the safety of our patients and to further prevent the spread of COVID in the community. Some of those protocols include increased use of virtual medicine, drive-thru testing, curbside registration and limiting visitors in our facilities. We urge the community to take basic precautions such as wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands, and also encourage everyone six months of age and older to get a flu shot.”