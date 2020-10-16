Two COVID-19 related deaths, 97 new cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new deaths and 97 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 41 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 2,861 cases in Wichita County, with 964 of them still being active.
There have been 1,869 total recoveries, 23,825 negative tests and 28 deaths.
There are currently 918 patients recovering at home while 46 are in the hospital. 10 patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 698 tests still pending.
A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases per city can be found below:
The Health District is saddened to report two deaths today; Case 1,882, 80+, and Case 2,318, 60 - 69. There are also 97 new cases, 46 hospitalizations, and 41 recoveries to report today.
Yesterday a Representative from United Regional Health Care System provided the following statement regarding current hospital capacity:
“As of today (Thursday, October 15), United Regional has 49 confirmed positive COVID patients in-house, which is our record high to-date. As a result, we have expanded our COVID units from approximately 40 to 60 beds, with a plan to convert additional beds as needed. While we currently have capacity for both COVID and non-COVID patients, if the past week’s sharp spike in hospitalized COVID patients continues, we will likely experience staffing strains. We can and will then call upon the other hospitals in our region to assist, consistent with our disaster preparedness plan. We’re also seeing significant volumes within our Emergency Department and URPG clinic sites related to the substantial rise in individuals with COVID-like symptoms and the resulting suspected and confirmed COVID patients. We continue carrying out previously implemented protocols to ensure the safety of our patients and to further prevent the spread of COVID in the community. Some of those protocols include increased use of virtual medicine, drive-thru testing, curbside registration and limiting visitors in our facilities. We urge the community to take basic precautions such as wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands, and also encourage everyone six months of age and older to get a flu shot.”
Totals for the week ending October 16 are as follows:
Total new cases - 560
Positivity Rate - 39%
Case Type
Contact = 154 cases
Close Contact = 51 cases
Community Spread = 119 cases
Under Investigation = 236 cases
Travel = 0 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 11 cases
6 – 10 = 17 cases
11 – 19 = 58 cases
20 – 29 = 88 cases
30 – 39 = 87 cases
40 – 49 = 73 cases
50 – 59 = 73 cases
60 – 69 = 77 cases
70 – 79 = 46 cases
80+ = 30 cases
Hospitalizations
Case 1,876: 50 - 59, critical
Case 1,910: 50 - 59, stable
Case 1,955: 70 - 79, stable
Case 1,985: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,085: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,123: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,139: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,169: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,174: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,227: 80+, stable
Case 2,246: 40 - 49, stable
Case 2,310: 80+, stable
Case 2,319: 40 - 49, stable
Case 2,366: 80+, stable
Case 2,371: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,379: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,380: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,385: 20 - 29, stable
Case 2,406: 80+, stable
Case 2,411: 30 - 39, critical
Case 2,412: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,419: 20 - 29, stable
Case 2,433: 80+, stable
Case 2,434: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,460: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,465: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,470: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,513: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,544: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,545: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,569: 11 - 19, stable
Case 2,581: 80+, stable
Case 2,589: 30 - 39, stable
Case 2,605: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,621: 50 - 59, stable
Case 2,635: 50 - 59, stable
Case 2,687: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,690: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,718: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,737: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,749: 80+, stable
Case 2,763: 50 - 59, stable
Case 2,802: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,812: 80+, stable
Case 2,813: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,855: 70 - 79, stable
