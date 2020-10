WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - South winds will increase on Saturday and Sunday ahead of our next cool front due to arrive Sunday evening. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the 80s. Some places may get up close to 90 on Sunday before it cools off with north winds Sunday night and Monday. We’ll see more ups and downs with temperatures into next week with warmer weather for the middle and perhaps cooler toward the end.