City of Graham celebrates annual “Pig Skin Weekend”

“When we started this idea, we really didn’t know what to expect,” said Grant Ingram, manager of the Graham Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We knew that cornhole was taking off and we wanted to bring an event to downtown in the fall. That’s what we did with last year, unknowingly of what the turnout was going to be. Now to see it double and continue to grow is just really exciting just to have the ownership and the community support behind us.”