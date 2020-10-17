City of Graham celebrates annual “Pig Skin Weekend”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Graham Convention and Visitors Bureau held its yearly “Pig Skin Weekend” and cornhole tournament.
This year the event included the Kiwanis Pancake breakfast that was originally planned for July 4th but had to be rescheduled due to COVID-19.
“When we started this idea, we really didn’t know what to expect,” said Grant Ingram, manager of the Graham Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We knew that cornhole was taking off and we wanted to bring an event to downtown in the fall. That’s what we did with last year, unknowingly of what the turnout was going to be. Now to see it double and continue to grow is just really exciting just to have the ownership and the community support behind us.”
The high school barbecue team "The Smokin' Steers was there selling pulled pork nachos and tacos to practice for their upcoming competition season.
