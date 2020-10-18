Texoma Alliance to Stop Abuse has inaugural event with remembrance walk

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texoma Alliance to Stop Abuse held their first remembrance walk today, which will become an annual event in October.
Every October, TASA holds a family violence awareness rally. This year the rally did not happen because of COVID-19 concerns.
The remembrance walk was at the Wilbarger General Hospital track and in the memory of Susan Crisp Howard, a Vernon resident who died earlier this year from domestic violence.
“The wound is just too fresh, understandably so. We hope that at some point in the future we get to hear more about Susan. And her family will be able to share her story,” said Rachel Lira, executive director of TASA.
The event began with Vernon Mayor Pam Gosline reading the proclamation she signed recognizing domestic violence awareness month.
Lira said the walk today was about honoring and remembering victims of domestic violence.
The remembrance walk is a come and go walk. It’s up to participants the distance and pace they walk. Signs were across the track with quotes from victims of domestic violence.
