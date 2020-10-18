Wichita Falls ISD bond has support from a former school board member

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Former Wichita Falls Independent School District school board member Trey Sralla shares his support for the school bond.
The school bond will be voted on in the November election. If passed, Wichita Falls high school, Rider, and Hirschi will be closed. Two larger high schools would replace them and open in August 2024.
“It is going to be more of an inconvenience for some people, but overall even if you have to travel a little bit more you get a brand new facility to go to it makes a difference,” said Sralla, who represented the north side as a WFISD board member.
There are families living in the north and east side of town that are concerned about the bond propositions.
Sralla said one of the biggest advantages of the school bond is that all students but not every student benefits from new schools.
“From any location in town, it’s going to be five or ten minutes tops to get to these schools,” said Michael Kuhrt, WFISD superintendent.
You can find more on the bond here on the district’s website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.